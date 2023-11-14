MSgt Tammy Aguero, 22nd Air Refueling Wing chapel volunteer, relaxes in a massager in the new resiliency room at the base Chapel Sep. 7,2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. This space serves as a dedicated area for Airmen to relax, de-stress, and rebuild internal strength, ensuring they can effectively accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)
McConnell Chapel Introduces New Spaces for Well-being and Diversity
