MSgt Tammy Aguero, 22nd Air Refueling Wing chapel volunteer, relaxes in a massager in the new resiliency room at the base Chapel Sep. 7,2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. This space serves as a dedicated area for Airmen to relax, de-stress, and rebuild internal strength, ensuring they can effectively accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 17:06 Photo ID: 8127160 VIRIN: 230907-F-GC264-3721 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 1.77 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell Chapel Introduces New Spaces for Well-being and Diversity [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.