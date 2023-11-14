Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell Chapel Introduces New Spaces for Well-being and Diversity [Image 1 of 3]

    McConnell Chapel Introduces New Spaces for Well-being and Diversity

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MSgt Tammy Aguero, 22nd Air Refueling Wing chapel volunteer, relaxes in a massager in the new resiliency room at the base Chapel Sep. 7,2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. This space serves as a dedicated area for Airmen to relax, de-stress, and rebuild internal strength, ensuring they can effectively accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 17:06
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Chapel
    Resiliency
    religion
    meditation
    22 ARW

