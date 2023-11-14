Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Cruisers Perform a MLK Library Veteran's Day Concert [Image 5 of 6]

    Navy Band Cruisers Perform a MLK Library Veteran's Day Concert

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231110-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (November 10, 2023) The Navy Band Cruisers perform a Veterans Day concert at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington DC. The Cruisers perform regularly for the public in the Washington, D.C. area, and throughout the United States on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 17:02
    Photo ID: 8127156
    VIRIN: 231110-N-FD081-1051
    Location: DC, US
    This work, Navy Band Cruisers Perform a MLK Library Veteran's Day Concert [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

