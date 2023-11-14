Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo showcases MASCAL response capabilities [Image 3 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo showcases MASCAL response capabilities

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo service members participate in a mass casualty exercise at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, Nov. 16, 2023. This exercise validated assigned and tenant units' ability to respond to emergencies on and off base quickly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 8127127
    VIRIN: 231116-F-RU464-1121
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 14.14 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    This work, JTF-Bravo showcases MASCAL response capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

