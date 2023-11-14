Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231028-A-TG881-9764

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Emily Hileman 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Lisa Collins, Wassamasaw Tribe chief; Staff Sgt. William T. Shealey; Samantha Shealey, Staff Sgt. Shealey’s wife; and Jaine Shumak, the chief’s sister; pose for a photo during a Wassamasaw Powwow, Oct. 28.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Fort Jackson

    TAGS

    diversity
    Native American
    Native American Indian Heritage Month
    Wassamassaw Tribe of the Varnertown Indians

