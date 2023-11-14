Airmen from the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group help clear debris at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 635th MMG was able to help inventory and function check about $65 million worth of war reserve material. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 15:20 Photo ID: 8126908 VIRIN: 231116-F-NB682-1002 Resolution: 3024x2160 Size: 1.23 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BEAR Base Airmen assist Andersen Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.