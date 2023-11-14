Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEAR Base Airmen assist Andersen Air Force Base [Image 1 of 2]

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group help clear debris at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Airmen from the 635th MMG first left Holloman Air Force Base on June 24th, with the others arriving on July 10th. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Andersen AFB
    BEAR Base
    Typhoon Recovery
    635th MMG
    Typhoon Mawar

