Airmen from the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group help clear debris at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Airmen from the 635th MMG first left Holloman Air Force Base on June 24th, with the others arriving on July 10th. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 15:20 Photo ID: 8126907 VIRIN: 231116-F-NB682-1001 Resolution: 3024x2160 Size: 1 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BEAR Base Airmen assist Andersen Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.