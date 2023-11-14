Echo Company Finishes Water Survival

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, learn swimming fundamentals and conduct the final day of Water Survival Basic Qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on November 16, 2023. To pass swim quallification, all recruits must complete a 25-meter swim, high dive, 4-minute tread, 25-meter pack swim, and remove gear while fully submerged.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

