    Echo Company Finishes Water Survival [Image 5 of 8]

    Echo Company Finishes Water Survival

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, learn swimming fundamentals and conduct the final day of Water Survival Basic Qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on November 16, 2023. To pass swim quallification, all recruits must complete a 25-meter swim, high dive, 4-minute tread, 25-meter pack swim, and remove gear while fully submerged.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Finishes Water Survival [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    2nd BN
    Water Survival
    Echo
    Swim Qualification
    ERR
    MCRDPI

