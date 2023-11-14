Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naturalization Ceremony at Recruit Training Command [Image 1 of 10]

    Naturalization Ceremony at Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    The Navy's newest Sailors take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC). Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stephane Belcher)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 13:55
    Photo ID: 8126675
    VIRIN: 231116-N-PG340-2016
    Resolution: 5602x3727
    Size: 821.53 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Naturalization Ceremony at Recruit Training Command [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naturalization
    Boot Camp
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruits

