    Lunch and Learn held to educate Team Hanscom

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Claudia Fox Tree, a teacher in the Lincoln, Mass., school system, speaks during a National American Indian Heritage Month Lunch and Learn at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Nov. 15. Fox Tree, along with Paul Pollard, a hereditary chief for the Maliseet tribe and Hanscom AFB contracting specialist, and Robert Teller, NAIHM special emphasis program manager and Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks program manager, participated in a panel discussion and question and answer period during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

    This work, Lunch and Learn held to educate Team Hanscom, by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Hanscom
    National American Indian

