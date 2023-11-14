Lunch and Learn held to educate Team Hanscom

Claudia Fox Tree, a teacher in the Lincoln, Mass., school system, speaks during a National American Indian Heritage Month Lunch and Learn at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Nov. 15. Fox Tree, along with Paul Pollard, a hereditary chief for the Maliseet tribe and Hanscom AFB contracting specialist, and Robert Teller, NAIHM special emphasis program manager and Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks program manager, participated in a panel discussion and question and answer period during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)
