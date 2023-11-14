Claudia Fox Tree, a teacher in the Lincoln, Mass., school system, speaks during a National American Indian Heritage Month Lunch and Learn at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Nov. 15. Fox Tree, along with Paul Pollard, a hereditary chief for the Maliseet tribe and Hanscom AFB contracting specialist, and Robert Teller, NAIHM special emphasis program manager and Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks program manager, participated in a panel discussion and question and answer period during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 13:49 Photo ID: 8126668 VIRIN: 231115-F-RK751-1351 Resolution: 2738x1825 Size: 3.01 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lunch and Learn held to educate Team Hanscom, by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.