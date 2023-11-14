USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance

231116-N-SO660-1071 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Andrew Thompson, from Johnson City, Tennessee, checks a hydraulic cord of a steam press in the press deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

