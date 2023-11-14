Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231116-N-SO660-1071 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Andrew Thompson, from Johnson City, Tennessee, checks a hydraulic cord of a steam press in the press deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

