231110-N-JL161-1006 WASHINGTON (Nov. 2, 2021) Musician 1st Class Matthew Mitchener performs with the ceremonial brass ensemble at the Martin Luther King Public Library. The performance marked the celebration of Veterans' Day. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Renee DeBoer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 12:24
|Photo ID:
|8126503
|VIRIN:
|231110-N-JL161-1006
|Resolution:
|5498x3670
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Band Ceremonial Brass in Concert at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Renee DeBoer, identified by DVIDS
