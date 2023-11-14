Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Ceremonial Brass in Concert at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. [Image 6 of 6]

    Navy Band Ceremonial Brass in Concert at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library.

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Renee DeBoer 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231110-N-JL161-1006 WASHINGTON (Nov. 2, 2021) Musician 1st Class Matthew Mitchener performs with the ceremonial brass ensemble at the Martin Luther King Public Library. The performance marked the celebration of Veterans' Day. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Renee DeBoer/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 12:24
    Navy Band
    Ceremonial Brass
    MLK Library

