Volunteers from Eglin Air Force Base act as aggressive protestors during a special operations forces exercise near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. The exercise simulated an evacuation of personnel under duress from opposing forces, testing the combined forces ability to effectively carry out a large-scale operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty Pilgrim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 10:56 Photo ID: 8126315 VIRIN: 231102-F-QE874-1158 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.67 MB Location: HURLBURT, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOFEX tests combined force capability [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.