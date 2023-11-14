Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOFEX tests combined force capability [Image 3 of 4]

    HURLBURT, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ty Pilgrim 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Volunteers from Eglin Air Force Base act as aggressive protestors during a special operations forces exercise near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. The exercise simulated an evacuation of personnel under duress from opposing forces, testing the combined forces ability to effectively carry out a large-scale operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty Pilgrim)

    TAGS

    Navy Seals
    1SOW
    AFSOC
    SOFEX

