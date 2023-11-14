An Australian Army service member assigned to the 2nd Commando Regiment, stands watch during a special operations forces exercise near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. U.S. Navy SEALs, Australian Army operators, and U.S. Air Force Air Commandos participated in the exercise as active players for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty Pilgrim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 10:56 Photo ID: 8126313 VIRIN: 231102-F-QE874-1147 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.76 MB Location: HURLBURT, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOFEX tests combined force capability [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.