SOFEX tests combined force capability

An Australian Army service member assigned to the 2nd Commando Regiment, stands watch during a special operations forces exercise near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. U.S. Navy SEALs, Australian Army operators, and U.S. Air Force Air Commandos participated in the exercise as active players for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty Pilgrim)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 10:56
|Location:
|HURLBURT, FL, US
