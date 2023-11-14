Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I am Team BAMC – Juntree Pedraza [Image 1 of 2]

    I am Team BAMC – Juntree Pedraza

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Juntree Pedraza is a licensed physical therapist assistant at Westover Medical Home, San Antonio, Texas. Originally from Homestead, Florida, Pedraza has been with Team BAMC for six years. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 10:34
    Photo ID: 8126287
    VIRIN: 230922-D-HZ730-3391
    Resolution: 7288x4859
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Team BAMC – Juntree Pedraza [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I am Team BAMC – Juntree Pedraza
    I am Team BAMC – Juntree Pedraza

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT