USS MASON (DDG 87) DEPARTS NAVSTA MAYPORT

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (October 13, 2023) A Sailor stationed aboard the USS Mason (DDG 87) walks with his family off the ship prior to getting underway, Oct. 13, 2023. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer departed Naval Station Mayport for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

