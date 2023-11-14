Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS MASON (DDG 87) DEPARTS NAVSTA MAYPORT [Image 1 of 4]

    USS MASON (DDG 87) DEPARTS NAVSTA MAYPORT

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    231013-N-OZ224-1582
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (October 13, 2023) A Sailor stationed aboard the USS Mason (DDG 87) embraces a loved one prior to getting underway, Oct. 13, 2023. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer departed Naval Station Mayport for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 09:26
    Photo ID: 8126091
    VIRIN: 231013-N-OZ224-1582
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    This work, USS MASON (DDG 87) DEPARTS NAVSTA MAYPORT [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

