    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMC’s commander talks to Wilson students during Veterans Day Assembly

    IL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Justine Barati 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., the commander of the Joint Munitions Command, speaks to approximately 900 students from Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Moline, Illinois, on Nov. 9 during a Vets Day Assembly.

    AMC
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be

