U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a quarterly Sustainment Conference at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Nov. 14-15, 2023, to support sustainment efforts for future exercise and major events across the V Corps area of operations. The conference was intended to share understanding on processes and procedures required to acquire assistance or support, identify current sustainment deficiencies from an external unit's perspective, and present courses of actions to improved support efforts under 3rd DSB scope of influence.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 07:30 Photo ID: 8126005 VIRIN: 231114-A-DP764-4278 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 2.35 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Provider hosts sustainment conference in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.