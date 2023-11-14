Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Provider hosts sustainment conference in Poland [Image 6 of 6]

    Task Force Provider hosts sustainment conference in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a quarterly Sustainment Conference at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Nov. 14-15, 2023, to support sustainment efforts for future exercise and major events across the V Corps area of operations. The conference was intended to share understanding on processes and procedures required to acquire assistance or support, identify current sustainment deficiencies from an external unit's perspective, and present courses of actions to improved support efforts under 3rd DSB scope of influence.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 07:30
    VIRIN: 231114-A-DP764-4278
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    This work, Task Force Provider hosts sustainment conference in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

