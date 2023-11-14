USAFE-AFAFRICA Command 1SGT meets with Team Mildenhall 1SGT’s

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. George Baker, bottom right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command first sergeant, poses for a photo with first sergeants at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2023. Baker met numerous RAF Mildenhall first sergeants to gain first-hand insight on their daily duties as well as answer questions and provide feedback. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
