U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. George Baker, right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command first sergeant, meets with 100th Civil Engineer Squadron personnel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2023. The 100th CES briefed the ongoing projects on base and their potential impact to the RAF Mildenhall community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 05:53 Photo ID: 8125919 VIRIN: 231115-F-XA271-1132 Resolution: 5466x2731 Size: 9.11 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command 1SGT meets with Team Mildenhall 1SGT’s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.