U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. George Baker, right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command first sergeant, meets with 100th Civil Engineer Squadron personnel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2023. The 100th CES briefed the ongoing projects on base and their potential impact to the RAF Mildenhall community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8125919
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-XA271-1132
|Resolution:
|5466x2731
|Size:
|9.11 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command 1SGT meets with Team Mildenhall 1SGT’s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
