    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command 1SGT meets with Team Mildenhall 1SGT's

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command 1SGT meets with Team Mildenhall 1SGT’s

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. George Baker, right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command first sergeant, meets with 100th Comptroller Squadron command and wing staff agency personnel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2023. Baker met numerous RAF Mildenhall first sergeants to gain first-hand insight on their daily duties as well as answer questions and provide feedback. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

