USAFE-AFAFRICA Command 1SGT meets with Team Mildenhall 1SGT’s

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. George Baker, center, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command first sergeant, meets with 100th Force Support Squadron personnel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2023. Baker met with the 100th FSS personnel to understand how the squadron is improving quality of life for Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 05:53
Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
