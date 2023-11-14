Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command 1SGT meets with Team Mildenhall 1SGT’s

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Villalpando, left, 100th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, and Chief Master Sgt. George Baker, right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command first sergeant, pose with a custom first sergeant jersey for Baker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2023. Baker met with the 100th FSS command team to understand how the squadron is improving the quality of life for Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command 1SGT meets with Team Mildenhall 1SGT’s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

