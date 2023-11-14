U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Villalpando, left, 100th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, and Chief Master Sgt. George Baker, right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command first sergeant, pose with a custom first sergeant jersey for Baker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2023. Baker met with the 100th FSS command team to understand how the squadron is improving the quality of life for Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 05:53 Photo ID: 8125914 VIRIN: 231115-F-XA271-1004 Resolution: 3603x2397 Size: 6.24 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command 1SGT meets with Team Mildenhall 1SGT’s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.