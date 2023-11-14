Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: Alysa Stratman

    SPAIN

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    231108-N-NC885-1018 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (November 8, 2023) Alysa Stratman, Center Operations Manager at United Service Organizations (USO) Rota, poses for a photo in the USO Center at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota air terminal, November 8, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: Alysa Stratman, by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Rota: Alysa Stratman

    USO
    Naval Station Rota
    Team Rota
    USO Rota

