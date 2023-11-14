231108-N-NC885-1018 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (November 8, 2023) Alysa Stratman, Center Operations Manager at United Service Organizations (USO) Rota, poses for a photo in the USO Center at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota air terminal, November 8, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 03:58
|Photo ID:
|8125905
|VIRIN:
|231108-N-NC885-1018
|Resolution:
|5456x3630
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Hometown:
|VANCOUVER, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Rota: Alysa Stratman, by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT