231108-N-NC885-1018 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (November 8, 2023) Alysa Stratman, Center Operations Manager at United Service Organizations (USO) Rota, poses for a photo in the USO Center at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota air terminal, November 8, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 03:58 Photo ID: 8125905 VIRIN: 231108-N-NC885-1018 Resolution: 5456x3630 Size: 2.07 MB Location: ES Hometown: VANCOUVER, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: Alysa Stratman, by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.