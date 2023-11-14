Last week, Bravo Battery, HHB, and the Battalion Staff conducted great training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area. Bravo Battery executed their Mission Readiness Exercise (MRE), testing their capabilities with command and control, active air defense, and camouflaging techniques. HHB and the staff continued their Command Post Exercise (CPX), evaluated Bravo’s MRE, and also practiced day and night MEDEVAC procedures. This training marked another successful rep at testing the Battalion’s ability to operate in a deployed, field environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 04:21 Photo ID: 8125899 VIRIN: 231107-A-PE915-9524 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.11 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5-4 ADAR Conducts Mission Readiness Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Andrew Simeri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.