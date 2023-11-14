Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-4 ADAR Conducts Mission Readiness Exercise [Image 4 of 11]

    5-4 ADAR Conducts Mission Readiness Exercise

    BY, GERMANY

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Simeri 

    5-4 Air Defense Artillery Regiment

    Last week, Bravo Battery, HHB, and the Battalion Staff conducted great training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area. Bravo Battery executed their Mission Readiness Exercise (MRE), testing their capabilities with command and control, active air defense, and camouflaging techniques. HHB and the staff continued their Command Post Exercise (CPX), evaluated Bravo’s MRE, and also practiced day and night MEDEVAC procedures. This training marked another successful rep at testing the Battalion’s ability to operate in a deployed, field environment.

