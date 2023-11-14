Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Worth, Texas Native Serves Aboard USS Shoup

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 5, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zeltzin Soto, from Fort Worth, Texas, prepares to administer the influenza vaccine on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 5. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 02:44
    Photo ID: 8125865
    VIRIN: 231005-N-HP061-1023
    Resolution: 3022x4533
    Size: 972.39 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Fort Worth
    Texas
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 70: Hospital Corpsman
    Zeltsin Soto

