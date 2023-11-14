Fort Worth, Texas Native Serves Aboard USS Shoup

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 5, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zeltzin Soto, from Fort Worth, Texas, prepares to administer the influenza vaccine on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 5. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

