598th Transportation Brigade Assumption of Responsibility

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, commanding general of Military Surface Deployment & Distribution Command, congratulates U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Neil D. Ruiz on assuming responsibility of the 598th Transportation Brigade at the assumption of responsibility ceremony at Sembach Community Activity Center, Sembach, Germany, November 14, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

