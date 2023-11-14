Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    598th Transportation Brigade Assumption of Responsibility

    598th Transportation Brigade Assumption of Responsibility

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, commanding general of Military Surface Deployment & Distribution Command, congratulates U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Neil D. Ruiz on assuming responsibility of the 598th Transportation Brigade at the assumption of responsibility ceremony at Sembach Community Activity Center, Sembach, Germany, November 14, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    TAGS

    Germany
    598th Transportation Brigade
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

