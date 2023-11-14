Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Raises Signal Flag [Image 9 of 9]

    Sailor Raises Signal Flag

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Gabriella Pantaleo, from Boardman, Ohio, raises a signal flag aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound, Nov. 9, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

