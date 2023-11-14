Sailor Measures Bearings

U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Kalee Bosley, from Las Vegas, measures bearings from an alidade aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound, Nov. 9, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

