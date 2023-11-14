The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams past Seattle while underway in the Puget Sound, Nov. 9, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 01:27
|Photo ID:
|8125788
|VIRIN:
|231109-N-KV075-1117
|Resolution:
|4170x1824
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz Passes Seattle [Image 9 of 9], by SA Joseph Paolucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT