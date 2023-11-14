Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Color Guard Rehearsal [Image 5 of 9]

    Color Guard Rehearsal

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Paolucci 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Sailors rehearse color guard ceremonial routines in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while pulling into its home port of Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Nov. 9, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
