U.S. Navy Sailors rehearse color guard ceremonial routines in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while pulling into its home port of Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Nov. 9, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 01:27 Photo ID: 8125786 VIRIN: 231109-N-KV075-1025 Resolution: 5657x3833 Size: 2.22 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Color Guard Rehearsal [Image 9 of 9], by SA Joseph Paolucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.