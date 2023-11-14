Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors Maintain Fire Hose [Image 4 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Maintain Fire Hose

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Paolucci 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Jesus Montemayor, left, from Houston, and Airman Ian Eldred, from Titusville, Pennsylvania, perform maintenance on a hose on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound, Nov. 9, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 01:27
    Photo ID: 8125785
    VIRIN: 231109-N-KV075-1002
    Resolution: 3174x2787
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Maintain Fire Hose [Image 9 of 9], by SA Joseph Paolucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

