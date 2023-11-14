U.S. Navy Sailors Maintain Fire Hose

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Jesus Montemayor, left, from Houston, and Airman Ian Eldred, from Titusville, Pennsylvania, perform maintenance on a hose on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound, Nov. 9, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

