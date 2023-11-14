Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailor Handles Line [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Sailor Handles Line

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Nathan Garcia, from San Diego, handles line on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while pulling into port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes)

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Handles Line [Image 9 of 9], by SA Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Navy
    Port
    Line-Handling

