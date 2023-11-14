U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Nathan Garcia, from San Diego, handles line on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while pulling into port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 01:27
|Photo ID:
|8125784
|VIRIN:
|231109-N-CM203-1106
|Resolution:
|2672x3258
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Handles Line [Image 9 of 9], by SA Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT