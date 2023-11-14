U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Nathan Garcia, from San Diego, handles line on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while pulling into port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 01:27 Photo ID: 8125784 VIRIN: 231109-N-CM203-1106 Resolution: 2672x3258 Size: 2.87 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Handles Line [Image 9 of 9], by SA Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.