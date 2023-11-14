CJRM Welcomes Joint Cruise Training Task Group

ASAN, Guam (Nov. 14, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), welcomes Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Young-Su Kim, commander, Joint Cruise Training Task Group, to JRM headquarters, Nov. 14.

During the visit, the admirals discussed the importance of the continued partnership between the U.S. and ROK in securing a free and open Indo- Pacific.

