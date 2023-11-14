ASAN, Guam (Nov. 14, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), welcomes Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Young-Su Kim, commander, Joint Cruise Training Task Group, to JRM headquarters, Nov. 14.
During the visit, the admirals discussed the importance of the continued partnership between the U.S. and ROK in securing a free and open Indo- Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 01:09
|Photo ID:
|8125780
|VIRIN:
|231114-N-LS152-1123
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|746.98 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJRM Welcomes Joint Cruise Training Task Group [Image 5 of 5], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT