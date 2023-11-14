Security Stands Watch On Flight Deck

U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Gabriella Gann, from Atlanta, stands watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound, Nov. 9, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer)

Date Taken: 11.09.2023
Location: WA, US