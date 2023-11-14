Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Stands Watch On Flight Deck [Image 1 of 9]

    Security Stands Watch On Flight Deck

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Timothy Meyer 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Gabriella Gann, from Atlanta, stands watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound, Nov. 9, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 01:27
    Photo ID: 8125777
    VIRIN: 231109-N-AS506-1059
    Resolution: 4803x3431
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Stands Watch On Flight Deck [Image 9 of 9], by SN Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security Stands Watch On Flight Deck
    U.S. Navy Sailors Line Handle
    U.S. Navy Sailor Handles Line
    U.S. Navy Sailors Maintain Fire Hose
    Color Guard Rehearsal
    Sailor Splices Line
    USS Nimitz Passes Seattle
    Sailor Measures Bearings
    Sailor Raises Signal Flag

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Nimitz
    Watch
    Flight Deck
    Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT