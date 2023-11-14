U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Gabriella Gann, from Atlanta, stands watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound, Nov. 9, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 01:27
|Photo ID:
|8125777
|VIRIN:
|231109-N-AS506-1059
|Resolution:
|4803x3431
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Stands Watch On Flight Deck [Image 9 of 9], by SN Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
