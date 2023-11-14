Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Enjoys A Lucky Smooth Transition To MHS GENESIS Only Problem is They Don’t Believe in Luck! [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Enjoys A Lucky Smooth Transition To MHS GENESIS Only Problem is They Don’t Believe in Luck!

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Isaac Savitz 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    A GENESIS Trainer prepares a lesson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 01:14
    Photo ID: 8125775
    VIRIN: 231115-N-TW242-1003
    Resolution: 1108x1477
    Size: 171.31 KB
    Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Enjoys A Lucky Smooth Transition To MHS GENESIS Only Problem is They Don’t Believe in Luck! [Image 4 of 4], by Isaac Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Enjoys A Lucky Smooth Transition To MHS GENESIS Only Problem is They Don’t Believe in Luck!
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Enjoys A Lucky Smooth Transition To MHS GENESIS Only Problem is They Don’t Believe in Luck!
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Enjoys A Lucky Smooth Transition To MHS GENESIS Only Problem is They Don’t Believe in Luck!
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Enjoys A Lucky Smooth Transition To MHS GENESIS Only Problem is They Don’t Believe in Luck!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Enjoys A Lucky Smooth Transition To MHS GENESIS Only Problem is They Don&rsquo;t Believe in Luck!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ThisIsNavyMedicine #NavyMedicine #USNavy #DHA #NavalMedicalForcesPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT