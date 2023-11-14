Patrick Berry, chief, Supply and Services, Support Operations, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, conducts a presentation on the Battle of Nakdong River, at Camp Henry, South Korea, Nov. 7. His talk was part of the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade’s senior leader forum Nov. 6-8.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 22:07
|Photo ID:
|8125575
|VIRIN:
|231107-A-SJ091-4121
|Resolution:
|3805x2759
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key leaders converge for 403rd Army Field Support Brigade senior leader forum [Image 4 of 4], by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Key leaders converge for 403rd Army Field Support Brigade senior leader forum
