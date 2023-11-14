Col. Henry Brown, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, poses with members of a Women’s Reserve Forces platoon (an auxiliary volunteer organization) from Saha-gu, Busan, and other visitors at the Chilgok Patriots & Peace Memorial, Nov. 8. The visit was part of the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade’s senior leader forum Nov. 6-8.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 22:07
|Photo ID:
|8125573
|VIRIN:
|231108-A-SJ091-7328
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HENRY, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key leaders converge for 403rd Army Field Support Brigade senior leader forum [Image 4 of 4], by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Key leaders converge for 403rd Army Field Support Brigade senior leader forum
