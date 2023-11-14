Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key leaders converge for 403rd Army Field Support Brigade senior leader forum [Image 2 of 4]

    Key leaders converge for 403rd Army Field Support Brigade senior leader forum

    CAMP HENRY, SOUTH KOREA

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Col. Henry Brown, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, poses with members of a Women’s Reserve Forces platoon (an auxiliary volunteer organization) from Saha-gu, Busan, and other visitors at the Chilgok Patriots & Peace Memorial, Nov. 8. The visit was part of the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade’s senior leader forum Nov. 6-8.

