NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga (Nov. 16, 2023) – Pacific Partnership 2023 medical staff debriefs with Vaiola Hospital nursing staff following a hospital evacuation exercise at Vaiola Hospital, Nov. 16. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Yenni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 22:09 Photo ID: 8125571 VIRIN: 231116-N-ZP405-1067 Resolution: 3388x2541 Size: 1.02 MB Location: NUKU'ALOFA, TO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: Vaiola Hospital Evacuation Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Michael S Yenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.