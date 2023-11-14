NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga (Nov. 16, 2023) – Capt. Claudine Caluori (left), Pacific Partnership 2023 mission commander, observes a hospital evacuation exercise at Vaiola Hospital, Nov. 16. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Yenni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 22:11 Photo ID: 8125568 VIRIN: 231116-N-ZP405-1029 Resolution: 2960x2220 Size: 760.52 KB Location: NUKU'ALOFA, TO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: Vaiola Hospital Evacuation Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Michael S Yenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.