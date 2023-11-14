NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga (Nov. 16, 2023) – Pacific Partnership 2023 medical staff and Vaiola Hospital nursing staff conduct a hospital evacuation exercise at Vaiola Hospital, Nov. 16. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Yenni)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 22:12
|Photo ID:
|8125567
|VIRIN:
|231116-N-ZP405-1028
|Resolution:
|3480x2610
|Size:
|803.12 KB
|Location:
|NUKU'ALOFA, TO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: Vaiola Hospital Evacuation Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Michael S Yenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
