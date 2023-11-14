Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2023: Vaiola Hospital Evacuation Exercise [Image 2 of 6]

    Pacific Partnership 2023: Vaiola Hospital Evacuation Exercise

    NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Michael S Yenni 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga (Nov. 16, 2023) – Pacific Partnership 2023 medical staff and Vaiola Hospital nursing staff conduct a hospital evacuation exercise at Vaiola Hospital, Nov. 16. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Yenni)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 22:12
    Location: NUKU'ALOFA, TO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: Vaiola Hospital Evacuation Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Michael S Yenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tonga
    Navy Partnerships
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023

