Pacific Partnership 2023: Vaiola Hospital Evacuation Exercise

NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga (Nov. 16, 2023) – Pacific Partnership 2023 medical staff and Vaiola Hospital nursing staff conduct a hospital evacuation exercise at Vaiola Hospital, Nov. 16. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Yenni)

