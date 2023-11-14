Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2023 Mission Commander meets with RFMF Commander

    SUVA, FIJI

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Michael S Yenni 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SUVA, Fiji (Nov. 8, 2023) – Maj. Gen. Jone Kalouniwai, commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, speaks with Capt. Claudine Caluori, Pacific Partnership 2023 mission commander, and Royal Navy Capt. Joseph Dransfield, Pacific Partnership 2023 Deputy Mission Commander, at RFMF Headquarters, Nov. 8, 2023. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

