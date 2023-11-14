Pacific Partnership 2023 Mission Commander meets with RFMF Commander

SUVA, Fiji (Nov. 8, 2023) – Maj. Gen. Jone Kalouniwai, commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, speaks with Capt. Claudine Caluori, Pacific Partnership 2023 mission commander, and Royal Navy Capt. Joseph Dransfield, Pacific Partnership 2023 Deputy Mission Commander, at RFMF Headquarters, Nov. 8, 2023. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

