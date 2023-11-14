Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Brittany Pigg [Image 2 of 2]

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Brittany Pigg

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany Pigg, 51st Medical Group executive assistant, poses for a portrait at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 16, 2023. Pigg was selected as the Mustang of the Week for her exceptional performance and for her contributions to the readiness of Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Brittany Pigg
    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Brittany Pigg

    Osan Air Base
    Mustang
    51st Medical Group
    Excellence in All We Do
    Mustang of The Week

