U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany Pigg, 51st Medical Group executive assistant, poses for a portrait at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 16, 2023. Pigg was selected as the Mustang of the Week for her exceptional performance and for her contributions to the readiness of Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 21:55 Photo ID: 8125556 VIRIN: 231116-F-XO977-1087 Resolution: 4066x3064 Size: 1.88 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Brittany Pigg [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.