Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Brittany Pigg

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany Pigg, 51st Medical Group executive assistant, works to improve the organization and efficiency of her office at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 16, 2023. Executive assistants are responsible for maintaining the commander’s calendar and receiving and reviewing documents to ensure that the leaders at Osan Air Base are equipped to carry out the mission and sustain base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

Date Taken: 11.16.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR