    Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes Mission Stop in Fiji

    FIJI

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Alexander 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SUVA, Fiji (Nov. 8, 2023) – Chief of Staff Republic of Fiji Military Forces Brig. Gen. Sapenfa Motufaga speaks at Pacific Partnership 2023 Fiji closing ceremony hosted aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Nov. 8, 2023. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 22:40
    Photo ID: 8125554
    VIRIN: 231108-N-YN807-1108
    Resolution: 6181x4121
    Size: 902.22 KB
    Location: FJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes Mission Stop in Fiji, by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    USS Pearl Harbor
    LSD 52
    Fiji
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023

