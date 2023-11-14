Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes Mission Stop in Fiji

SUVA, Fiji (Nov. 8, 2023) – Chief of Staff Republic of Fiji Military Forces Brig. Gen. Sapenfa Motufaga speaks at Pacific Partnership 2023 Fiji closing ceremony hosted aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Nov. 8, 2023. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

