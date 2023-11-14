Paying Homage to an Esteemed Legacy

Maj. Patrick Sorensen, the officer-in-charge of the U.S. Military Academy’s Native American Heritage Forum, hosted the second annual Eagle Feather Gifting Ceremony on May 26, at West Point. Four cadets, now second lieutenants, received eagle feathers as they begin their new journey in the U.S. Army.



Alan George of the Seneca Nation served as the spiritual officiant at the Eagle Feather Gifting Ceremony. George is a veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division and served as a medic during the Vietnam War. Also participating in the ceremony was retired Command Sgt. Maj. Ron Cook Jr., of the Seneca Nation, who also served in the 82nd Airborne Division and made a combat jump into Panama. Francisco Bailon, a respected elder and beading artist from the Diné (Navajo) Nation in New Mexico, prepared and beaded the feathers. The four cadets, now lieutenants, who received feathers at the ceremony were Margaret Neumeyer of the Chickasaw Nation, Brock Hinkle of the Mohawk Nation, Paige McDaniel of the Cheyenne River Sioux Nation, and James Puls of the Cherokee Nation. Sorensen is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon. U.S. Army Photo by Maj. David Hoy.

